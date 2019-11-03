Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS opened at $14.29 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

