Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2020 guidance at $2.76-2.89 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.76-2.89 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $84,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

