Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Princeton National Bancorp shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,545 shares trading hands.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBC)

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

