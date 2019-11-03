Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,092,000 after buying an additional 800,950 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $27,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 191.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 310,426 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $17,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

PFG traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,074. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

