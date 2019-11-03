Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.