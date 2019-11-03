Privatix (PRIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $425,564.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Privatix has a total market cap of $425,564.00 and $1,401.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Privatix has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00224138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.01390135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00122453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

