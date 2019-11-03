Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Sells $115,977,003.60 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Thursday, October 31st, Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $25,746,694.80.

NYSE PG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 491,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.