Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stake Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $117.30 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

