ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.05, 513,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 758,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.65% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.