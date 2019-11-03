Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 5.70. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,050 shares of company stock worth $471,002. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

