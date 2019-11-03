ProximaX (XPX) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $306,088.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

