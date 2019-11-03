Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) will post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PRU opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

