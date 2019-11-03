Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 63,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.55. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.