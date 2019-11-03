Pundi X Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $44.48 million and $1.32 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.05710392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014708 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,162,000,776 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.