Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $27.91 on Friday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 320,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

