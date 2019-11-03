Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,977 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

