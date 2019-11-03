Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

XPO opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $90.75.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $86,715,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $653,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.