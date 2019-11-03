Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Issued By KeyCorp

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the game software company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

EA opened at $95.30 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $4,680,776 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.