QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. QCR has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $640.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.