QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from an equal rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QEP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,042,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $10.51.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $262,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 36.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

