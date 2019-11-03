Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.67 EPS.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $16.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Qorvo from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.48.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $133,846.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

