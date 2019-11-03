Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $157.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.69. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

