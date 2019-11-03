Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $2,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 65.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 209,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter.

GPK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

