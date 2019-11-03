Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,244 Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imax stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $173,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

