Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $52,000 Position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. 2,526,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

