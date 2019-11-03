Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRI stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

