Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121,330 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

CINF opened at $112.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

