Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.94. 3,010,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,373. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $202.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,618 shares of company stock worth $34,138,530. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

