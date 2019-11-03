Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis lowered Quotient Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Quotient Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 298,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $165,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

