Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $164,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Whittaker Atkins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $413,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

