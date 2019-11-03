Raymond James Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$48.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$48.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.38.

SU stock opened at C$40.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$35.53 and a twelve month high of C$46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

