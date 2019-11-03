Raymond James Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

