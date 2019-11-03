Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Up 5.5%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.31, 2,558,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,415,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Realogy by 21,411.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Realogy by 140.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 337.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 1,373.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.