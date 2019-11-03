RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. ValuEngine raised RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. 1,722,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,506. RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

