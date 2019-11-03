Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $10,952,150. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $208.87. 435,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,881. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $209.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

