Regal Beloit (RBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Regal Beloit has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.50-5.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.50 to $5.80 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $87.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

