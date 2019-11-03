Regenxbio (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Regenxbio to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regenxbio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGNX opened at $36.73 on Friday. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.58.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock worth $1,191,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

