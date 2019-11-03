Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $1.39 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.