Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $732.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regis will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Regis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Regis by 96.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regis by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Regis by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Regis by 152.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

