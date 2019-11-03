Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGA traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.80. The stock had a trading volume of 287,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,118. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

