Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RS. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,737. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,896,000 after acquiring an additional 501,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 438,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,816,000 after acquiring an additional 266,169 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 465,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

