Renaissance Group LLC Buys 8,431 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $25,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 106.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,501. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

