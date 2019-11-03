Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after buying an additional 2,946,687 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,516,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 602,578 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,712,000 after buying an additional 343,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,657. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

