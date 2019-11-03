Renaissance Group LLC Sells 24,899 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,899 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Icon worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 7.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 7.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 319,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

