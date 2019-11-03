Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNX Resources Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 138.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 410,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,448,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 310,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.