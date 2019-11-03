Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

