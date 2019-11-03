Research Analysts Set Expectations for Meridian Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.