ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 455,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. ResMed has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.56, for a total value of $561,421.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,716,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $417,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,600,145.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,762 shares of company stock worth $7,860,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.