Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NYSE RFP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 493,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

