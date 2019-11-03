Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:RFP opened at C$4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.77. The stock has a market cap of $543.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

